Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 166,599 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 370.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,252.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and have sold 51,218 shares valued at $1,214,774. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

