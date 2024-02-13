Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

