Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $365.51 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $368.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

