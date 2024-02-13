Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

