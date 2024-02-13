Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

