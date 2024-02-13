Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 94,949 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $891.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.