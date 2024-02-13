nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

