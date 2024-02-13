Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.53.

Equifax Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EFX opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $256.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

