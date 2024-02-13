Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Announces Earnings Results

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Nemaura Medical Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Nemaura Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Nemaura Medical worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

