Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Nemaura Medical Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Nemaura Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,666 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Nemaura Medical worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

