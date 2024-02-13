Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 690 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $517.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.48 and a 200-day moving average of $476.59. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $519.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

