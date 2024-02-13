Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8 %

BAC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

