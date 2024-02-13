Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

