Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $245.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.79 and a 200-day moving average of $225.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.