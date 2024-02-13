Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $77,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.