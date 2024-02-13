Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.72.

Arista Networks Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

