Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,619.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.42, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

