Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 338 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

