Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.