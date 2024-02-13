Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.