Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

