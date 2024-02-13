Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 872 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

