NerdWallet (NRDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect NerdWallet to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NerdWallet Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,607.39 and a beta of 1.44. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRDS

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.