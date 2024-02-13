Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.32

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 2695058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Newmont

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.