Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.61. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 256,927 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KIND

Nextdoor Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,886,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 265,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.