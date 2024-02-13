Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.43. 268,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

