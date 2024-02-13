Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,896. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.