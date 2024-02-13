Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 255,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average is $225.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

