Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $428.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

