NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $55.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.