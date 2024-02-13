Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.62. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

