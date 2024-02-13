Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.