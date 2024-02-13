Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

