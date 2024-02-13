Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

JMM opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $149,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

