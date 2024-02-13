Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 111.8% in January

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 11,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.