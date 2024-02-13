Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NMI opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

