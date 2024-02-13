Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 547.8% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

NRK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 98,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,782. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

