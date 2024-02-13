Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $4,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

