Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.
In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
