OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

