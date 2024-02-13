OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OCCIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.