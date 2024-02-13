OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCCIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. OFS Credit has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

