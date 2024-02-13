OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74.
OGE Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.
About OGE Energy
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OGE Energy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.