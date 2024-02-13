OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

