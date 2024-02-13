Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $56.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Trading Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after buying an additional 71,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Olin by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.