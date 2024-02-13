Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.