OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Short Interest Update

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMQS. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OMNIQ during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in OMNIQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OMNIQ by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in OMNIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

OMQS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

OMNIQ ( NASDAQ:OMQS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

