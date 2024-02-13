One Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,001 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
