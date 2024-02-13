One Capital Management LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

