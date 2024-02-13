One Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.