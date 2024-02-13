One Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TGT opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.