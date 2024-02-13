One Capital Management LLC Invests $3.74 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 77,423 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $3,491,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $100.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

